Burke back as Luton make five changes for FA Cup replay with Bolton
Defender Reece Burke makes his first start for Luton since the 2-2 draw at Nottingham Forest on October 21 in tonight’s FA Cup third round replay at League One Bolton Wanderers.
The centre half is one of five changes made by Luton boss Rob Edwards to his team from the 1-1 draw at Burnley on Friday night, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Tim Krul, Carlton Morris and Tahith Chong all coming in as well. Ross Barkley remained in the side, but Arsenal loanee Sambi Lokonga dropped out completely with Thomas Kaminski, Elijah Adebayo, Amari'i Bell and Andros Townsend all on the bench, when they were joined by the fit-again Jacob Brown.
Winners of the match this evening will take on either Crystal Palace or Everton in the fourth round after the two sides drew 0-0 at Selhurst Park recently.
Trotters: Nathan Baxter, George Thomason, Ricardo Almedia Santos, Josh Sheehan, Dion Charles, Josh Dacres-Cogley, Victor Adeboyejo, Will Forrester, Eoin Toal, Paris Maghoma, Zac Ashworth. Subs: Joel Coleman, Jack Iredale, Jon Dadi Bodvarsson, Aaron Morley, Kyle Dempsey, Cameron Jerome, Luke Matheson, Ben Andreucci, Conor Lewis.
Hatters: Tim Krul, Chiedoze Ogbene, Reece Burke, Teden Mengi, Gabe Osho, Alfie Doughty, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Ross Barkley, Jordan Clark, Tahith Chong, Carlton Morris (C). Subs: Thomas Kaminski, Dan Potts, Luke Berry, Ryan Giles, Cauley Woodrow, Elijah Adebayo, Jacob Brown, Amari'i Bell, Andros Townsend.
Referee: Thomas Bramall.