Defender Reece Burke makes his first start for Luton since the 2-2 draw at Nottingham Forest on October 21 in tonight’s FA Cup third round replay at League One Bolton Wanderers .

The centre half is one of five changes made by Luton boss Rob Edwards to his team from the 1-1 draw at Burnley on Friday night, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Tim Krul, Carlton Morris and Tahith Chong all coming in as well. Ross Barkley remained in the side, but Arsenal loanee Sambi Lokonga dropped out completely with Thomas Kaminski, Elijah Adebayo, Amari'i Bell and Andros Townsend all on the bench, when they were joined by the fit-again Jacob Brown.