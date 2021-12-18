Burke backs Naismith to produce something special for the Hatters

Kal Naismith pleads his innocence during last weekend's 1-1 draw with Fulham

Town defender Reece Burke feels it is only a matter of time before team-mate Kal Naismith produces something spectacular for the Hatters this term.

The 29-year-old was almost at it during last weekend’s 1-1 draw with table-topping Fulham, as late on, he set off from inside his own half on a mazy run upfield.

Having waltzed past no less than three opposition players, Naismith unselfishly chose to play in James Bree instead, the pass ever so slightly underhit as the full back drilled his cross-shot wide, with Fred Onyedinma unable to pounce in the centre.

An impressed Burke said: "I think we all know Kal’s good on the ball and he likes to express himself, he does that very well, especially in recent games.

“I’m pretty sure one time this season he’s going to go all the way and score, as he’s very good on the ball and can make things happen.”

It’s not just Naismith who has proved to be more than adequate when stepping out of defence in possession, but Burke himself has also shown glimpses of his ability to do the same during his brief stint at Kenilworth Road so far.

He overlapped to good effect on the right hand side during the 1-1 draw, getting his head up to deliver some dangerous crosses, as the former West Ham youngster, who cost Hull City £1.5m in July 2018, continued: "I tried to do a little bit on the right hand side to go forward, but technically, Kal’s very good, that’s something that I can work on, maybe push forward and do bits as well.

“Playing the right side of the three, sometimes you get a little bit of freedom to step in which I quite enjoy doing.

“If there’s space for me I do like to drive forward to try and create things, try and create an overload on that right hand side.

“I got forward a few times, maybe a few balls in the box could have been better, but overall I thought I did well.”

Having faced everything that the Championship has to offer this term, bar Reading, with that match called off this afternoon due to a Covid outbreak in the Royals squad, Burke believes Luton have shown they are more than at home in the second tier once more.

He added: "Bournemouth were a good team, they’re (Fulham as well) both from the Premier League and even Sheffield United, they’ve got good players and when you’ve got good players in your team, that can do damage.