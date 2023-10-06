Burke insists Luton need to learn quickly as he shoulders some of the blame for Burnley loss

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Town defender Reece Burke feels his side need to learn quickly from the manner of their gut-wrenching 2-1 defeat against Burnley on Tuesday night ahead of this weekend’s Premier League contest with Tottenham Hotspur.

After trailing 1-0 to Lyle Foster’s breakaway goal on the stroke of half time, the Hatters spent the entire second period camped in their opponents half as they pressed for an equaliser, missing a host of inviting chances until Elijah Adebayo swivelled in the box to find the bottom corner with his first of the season.

However, with Kenilworth Road and manager Rob Edwards exploding in a moment of utter jubilation, they were immediately left stunned and shell-shocked, as just 65 seconds later the ball was back in the Luton net once more, Jacob Bruun Larsen stepping off the right wing to curl a brilliant effort into the top corner.

Burke, who had started on the bench, but came on after 21 minutes following an injury to Amari’i Bell, shouldered his share of the blame from the winner, as he said: “We’re disappointed, I think the first goal was a little bit sloppy from us.

“We didn’t get organised quickly enough, and it was a bit too easy for them.

“We managed to get one back, but then conceded late on and made it difficult for ourselves.

“After half-time we came out flying and tried to get back in the game.

“The lads did really well and we managed to get an equaliser, but to concede like we did was disappointing.

“It was hard to take, but we spoke about it at half-time and it was a lack of communication and getting organised quicker.

“To be fair, I probably should have got a little closer, but the quality from him to put it into the top corner was there.

“It’s just maybe switching on as soon as we managed to get one back, we need to learn from it and obviously move forward for the next game.”

That next game is Spurs at Kenilworth Road tomorrow, with a win putting the unbeaten free-scoring visitors top of the table for a while at least, as Burke added: “We are disappointed, but as a team we do bounce back.