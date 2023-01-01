Reece Burke scored the winner for Luton

Town substitute Reece Burke returned from three months out with a bang as his late goal gave Luton the best start to 2023 as they made it a very Happy Christmas indeed with a 2-1 victory at Huddersfield Town this afternoon.

The 26-year-old had been named on the bench at the venue of Luton's play-off semi-final devastation last season, as they conceded late on to suffer a 2-1 defeat on aggregate.

However this time, it was all smiles in the away end, as Burke, who came on midway through the second half, found the net after a sweeping move on the right with just six minutes to go, the visitors making it three straight wins over the festive period.

Edwards had made two changes from Thursday night’s 3-0 victory at QPR, Louie Watson handed his full Championship debut in place of the injured Jordan Clark, while Elijah Adebayo returned for Harry Cornick, as Town went again for their third fixture in six days.

After the Terriers had most of the ball early on, Luton's first real opportunity was one they should have taken the lead from.

Carlton Morris's flick found the run of Adebayo who went clean through on Lee Nicholls, but still without a goal since mid-October, was unable to beat the keeper at the near post.

That led to Town's best spell in the game, some easy on the eye passing enabling Morris to fashion a shooting opportunity that hit Michal Helik in the unmentionables, referee Matthew Donohue, who had already make some questionable decisions, strangely opting to stop play.

With 26 minutes gone, Luton paid the price for some poor defending, Amari'i Bell too slow to get over to a deep cross that didn't go out, as the Terriers were able to keep the ball in.

Then, when Watson missed his tackle, Jack Rudoni's shot cannoned into the path of Duane Holmes and he picked out the bottom corner to break the deadlock, Town trailing for the first time since Edwards took over.

Morris tried to bring the scores level from 20 yards but got well underneath his attempt, while an excellent move saw James Bree unleash a low drive that drew a sliding block from Tom Lees.

With two minutes to go until the break, Luton were back on level terms, with a goal their clever football deserved, an excellent move on the right seeing Morris flick the ball into the path of Doughty.

He raced away and delivered a low cross that Campbell inadvertently diverted for the lurking Bell who, on his right foot, hammered goalwards, Michal Helik appearing to have blocked on the line, only for the referee's watch to signal it had indeed gone over.

Luton were able to see out a few set-pieces from previous nemesis Sorba Thomas, on as a substitute for the injured Jonathan Hogg, as they started second half with Adebayo nodding Doughty's deep cross wide.

The wingback then had a go himself from a dangerous free kick position, only able to fire at Nicholls whose handling was spot on.

With the game starting to break up and a number of challenges coming in from either side, official Donohue continuing with his baffling calls, both Doughty and Tom Lockyer saw yellow for the visitors.

A brilliant headed clearance by Adebayo prevented Huddersfield from retaking the lead as Burke was introduced for the first time since September for Doughty.

Cauley Woodrow swiftly replaced the impressive Watson on 65 minutes, seeing an early opportunity to put Town ahead deflect into the grateful arms of Nicholls.

Town stopper Ethan Horvath, who had been underworked all afternoon then had to make good ground to his left to save Kaine Kesler-Hayden's low drive, as the visitors brought on Cameron Jerome for Adebayo.

He was was involved in what was the winner too, as along with Campbell and Burke, found Bree on the right hand side.

The wingback delivered a tantalising low cross that deflected perfectly for Burke, who showed all the hallmarks of a top striker, to take a touch and then, as Holmes had done in the first half, picked out the bottom corner with aplomb.

Late on, the Terriers almost snatched a point as Josh Ruffels escaped the attentions of the Luton defence, only to scuff his shot straight at Horvath.

Victory meant the Hatters climbed back up to fifth in the table, with Edwards ticking off a number of other boxes as well, securing three wins in a row for the first time this season, while also triumphing for the first time since falling behind, something the Hatters had often struggled to do in the past, as he continues his marvellous start to life in Bedfordshire.

Terriers: Lee Nicholls, Jonathan Hogg (Sorba Thomas 37), Jordan Rhodes (Danny Ward 64), Will Boyle, Josh Ruffels, Kaine Kesler-Hayden, David Kasumu (Etienne Camara 64), Duane Holmes (Brahima Diarra 73), Jack Rudoni, Tom Lees, Michal Helik.

Subs not used: Nicholas Bilokapic, Tyreece Simpson, Loick Ayina.

Hatters: Ethan Horvath, Alfie Doughty (Reece Burke 62), James Bree, Tom Lockyer, Dan Potts (C), Amari'i Bell, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Allan Campbell, Louie Watson (Cauley Woodrow 65), Elijah Adebayo (Cameron Jerome 83), Carlton Morris.

Subs not used: Harry Isted, Luke Berry, Harry Cornick, Casy Pettit.

Referee: Matthew Donohue.

Booked: Doughty 57, Lockyer 61, Burke 84.

