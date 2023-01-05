Burke: Terriers winner was even sweeter after last season's play-off misery against Huddersfield

Reece Burke scores the winner at Huddersfield on New Year's Day - pic: Gareth Owen

Town defender Reece Burke revealed that scoring the winner in a 2-1 victory at Huddersfield Town on New Year’s Day was made even sweeter by the fact it came at a venue where Luton suffered such crushing disappointment last term.

Back in May, Town headed to the John Smith’s Stadium for the play-off semi-final second leg, with the match all square following a 1-1 draw in Bedfordshire, as the Hatters went on dominate large chunks of the game, only to miss some glaring opportunities.

Advertisement

They then conceded to Jordan Rhodes’ late goal, losing 1-0 on the night and 2-1 on aggregate, with Terriers fans racing on to the pitch to goad the Luton players and travelling supporters after the final whistle.

It was something that clearly stuck in Burke’s craw, but just seventh months on and it was the Hatters squad and away end celebrating courtesy of the substitute’s 84th minute strike, as on getting a slice of revenge, he said: “That was the first thought when I walked out on the pitch before the game.

"It was tough the last time I played here, so it was nice to get a result against them, I think everyone wanted to.”

The result, which made it three wins in a row over the Christmas period, saw Luton firmly back in the play-off hunt once more, as with the second round of Championship fixtures taking place on Monday, they are now just goal difference away from a top six berth.

Advertisement

Burke, who has missed the last three months with injury, has no doubt that Town have every chance of making it above the dotted line again this term, as he continued: “I said it last year when I had interviews, we’ve got a great team and I think we’re capable of beating anyone in this league as we've shown, so it’s three good results on the bounce and hopefully we can carry it on.

“The boys have been doing really well, even when I’ve been at home watching them, they’ve been flying.

Advertisement

"I’m sitting there thinking ‘am I going to get some game time?’ But I was glad to get on today.

“Three games in a week, it’s tough for the boys at times, so I knew I might have got some minutes and I’m glad it went the way it did.”

Advertisement

It’s not just Burke who has been missing recently, as Luton have been without Sonny Bradley and Fred Onyedinma for a lengthy period, with Cauley Woodrow only just returning from a calf injury, while Dan Potts has recovered quickly from a fractured back.

With Amari’i Bell and Gabe Osho also missing due to suspension, the former West Ham and Hull centre half added: “I think that’s what shows what a good team we are.

Advertisement

"We had the same little problem last year, when we had injured players, people came in and did the job and that’s what we’ve been doing.

"It’s hard to get back into the team, we’ve got a good team, it’s competitive.

Advertisement