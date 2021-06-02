Burke was won over by Town boss Jones after agreeing Hull switch

Reece Burke has joined the Hatters

New Luton signing Reece Burke has revealed he was quickly won over by Town boss Nathan Jones after agreeing to become the Hatters' second signing of the summer this morning.

The 24-year-old, who will join once his contract at Hull City ends at the end of the month, turned down offers from other clubs in the Championship to move to Kenilworth Road, as speaking to the club's official website, he said: “I’m delighted that it got sorted.

"I had a few calls with the manager before and the chairman who were telling me what it is like here and it appealed to me. I’m glad it is all sorted.

“I think everything he (Nathan Jones) said to me is what I’m looking for.

"It is a big moment for me in my career pushing on and what he said appealed to me and that is why I chose to come here.”

Discussing his time with the Tigers, as Burke experienced relegation from the Championship, only to bounce back instantly with a League One title win last term, continued: "It was disappointing to get relegated the season before so the only aim was to get promotion, and I’m glad the boys got the job done in the end.

"Obviously to finish at the top was a big achievement. I'm really happy we did bounce back, that was my only aim last season – to get promoted.

“The Championship is better football, you come against some good players and some good teams and it is where I want to be at the end of the day.

"To do a season in League One, I wouldn’t say it was disappointing, but it was a bit frustrating at times because I want to push on and be playing in the Championship and hopefully push on from there as well.

“I know Luton did well last year, they are really going to push on this year as Nathan said, so I am looking forward to the challenge ahead.”

The former West Ham youngster has played at Kenilworth Road before, when the Tigers ran out 3-0 winners, but now wants to experience the atmosphere as a home player, adding: "I remember playing against Luton two seasons back and we won to be fair, but I know you beat us later on in that season!

"It wasn’t a nice place to come being the away team because the fans are right on top of you.