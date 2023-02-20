Burnley boss Kompany would 'love' to see Premier League teams experience an 'extreme' Kenilworth Road

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany would ‘love’ to see Premier League teams coming to an ‘extreme’ Kenilworth Road on a regular basis in the near future.

The former Anderlecht, Hamburger SV, Manchester City and Belgium centre half, who won four Premier League titles while at the Etihad Stadium, has mastermind the Clarets to their position as runaway leaders of the Championship during his first management job in English football.

The visitors could count themselves lucky to leave with all three points on Saturday, Ashley Barnes’ 78th minute penalty after a handball by Gabe Osho seeing Luton harshly done out of a point at least.

With both sides chasing promotion this term, Burnley as champions and Town through the play-offs, Kompany hopes top flight clubs get to experience a trip to Bedfordshire, as he said: “I’d love to see some of the big teams in the Premier League coming here, week in week out.

“I know what lives in the mind of a Premier League player, I’d love them to have to come here in December, or January and have a trip down to Luton.

“I have a lot of time for the club, it seems like it’s well run, it seems like it has a clear identity, and you can't do much more.

“They’re over achieving in comparison to the resources that they have and there's no better way for players to understand, this is English football by coming to these places.

“They know it's physical, they know it's the best league in the world that's one division above us, but when you get through these games, you go, okay that’s why it’s different from anywhere else in the world, but you've got to embrace the experience, you've got to love it otherwise you get eaten alive.

“You can play against Swansea really well and Watford and Norwich and then go ‘well can you go to Luton and do it as well,’ and these types of wins for me are extremely valuable.

"You can always go back to it and go ‘look boys, this is what we have to do and we can do it.’

“We’ve been at different grounds, we've played against physical sides all season, but this one is definitely extreme.

“It gives them a very clear identity and gives them something that can help them over achieve and teams have felt the full force of it all season, so it's a very special place to come and play.

“I wouldn't have wanted a season without a game like today.”

Although Kompany has crafted a side at Turf Moor who like to dominate possession and are known for their free-flowing football, they proved they weren’t adverse in rolling their sleeves up to grind out a win on Saturday.

It was something their manager was pleased to see, adding: “It wasn’t going to be any other way and it was a good performance in that fashion.

“It was something we looked forward to as well, I don't mind those types of games, as I think those wins are massive.

“My image will probably be connected to the other side of the game a bit more, but if you knew me as a person you’d know that I take a lot of pride in these wins, a lot of pleasure as well.

“If that’s what the game demands then that’s what we do.

“If you look at this game, it was demanding.

“After every long ball there's a challenge, after every challenge there's a second ball and another challenge, after every second challenge there's a decision to make.

“Because the pitch is tight, the quality of pitch, they won't mind me saying, is not the same as some of the other grounds we’ve played at and this game demands a lot of focus and some nous and experience and in that sense it was a very, very good game.

"They’re a physical side, athletic, they’ve got a really good press which they’re known for.

"We spoke before the game, we’re Burnley, we’ve got to enjoy the physical side of the game, it’s a really, really big one.

"I love the clean sheet, I love the duels, I love guys coming off the pitch bruised and hurt and limping off and going again.