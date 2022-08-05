Burnley bring in Antwerp midfielder ahead of Hatters clash

New Burnley signing Benson Manuel

Burnley have announced their 10th signing of the summer ahead of this weekend’s home match against Luton, with attacking midfielder Manuel Benson signing from Antwerp for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old, who started his career at Lierse, has spent the last seven seasons in the Belgium first division, playing for both Antwerp and Genk, also having loan spells with Mouscron and Dutch side PEC Zwolle.

He has also featured for the Belgium U19s and U21s as well, before being snapped up by the Clarets yesterday, as speaking to the club’s official website, manager Vincent Kompany said: “We’re delighted to welcome Manuel Benson to the squad.

"He’s a hard working player, that will help improve our team, as well as improve his own game in English football.

“He’s a one v one specialist, who is a threat in the final third. I have no doubt that he will be giving his all for the club and for his team-mates.

“He is a player who will give us that little bit of instinctive performance in that final third.

"It is the business end of the pitch and these type of things are sometimes a little bit harder to coach.