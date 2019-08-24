Butterfield: Clean sheets will be key for Luton

Luton midfielder Jacob Butterfield knows his side must start keeping clean sheets if they are going to be a force to be reckoned with in the Championship this campaign.

The Hatters are yet to register a shut-out so far, conceding eight goals in their opening four matches.

At the other end, they have only failed to score once, netting five times, as Butterfield doesn’t think going forward is the issue.

He said: “We’ve got good players, we can cause teams problems as we play good football.

“We are a good team, everybody needs to believe that, we are a good team, so we are going to cause teams problems.

“I always think in this league, the best way to not concede is to have the ball and attack.

“I always feel like we can cause teams problems, so the more we have the ball the better and I think we will score goals.

“Obviously we’ve conceded too many, it’s not ideal.

“People would say clean sheets are king in this league, and I think normally teams say to get into the play-offs or get promoted you need 20-odd clean sheets.

“That shows how important that is, so the sooner we can get some clean sheets the better.

“We’ll always score goals, it’s the other end we need to keep keeping them out.

“That’s where we need to improve and keep scoring, but we’ve got no doubts about that.”