Butterfield in for his full Luton debut at Cardiff as Jones makes two changes

Hatters boss Graeme Jones has made two changes to his side for the Championship clash at Cardiff City this afternoon.

Jacob Butterfield makes his full Luton debut, while attacking midfielder George Moncur also comes, with Elliot Lee and Andrew Shinnie dropping to the bench.

Deadline day signing James Bree is on the bench, although Izzy Brown and Luke Bolton aren't included.

The hosts have former Town attacker Isaac Vassell, who they added to their squad on Thursday among their substitute.

Fellow addition Marlon Pack makes his debut as one of five changes made by Neil Warnock to the team that lost 3-2 at Wigan Athletic last weekend.

Bluebirds: Alex Smithies, Lee Peltier, Joe Bennett, Sean Morrison (C), Aden Flint, Joe Ralls, Robert Glatzel, Josh Murphy, Callum Paterson, Marlon Pack, Gavin Whyte.

Subs not used: Joe Day, Will Vaulks, Leandro Bacuna, Curtis Nelson, Isaac Vassell, Omar Bogle, Junior Hoilett.

Hatters: Simon Sluga, Martin Cranie, Dan Potts, Sonny Bradley, Matty Pearson, Jacob Butterfield, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, George Moncur, Callum McManaman, James Collins.

Subs not used: James Shea, Luke Berry, Brendan Galloway, James Bree, Andrew Shinnie, Elliot Lee, Harry Cornick.

Referee: Darren Bond.