Butterfield labelled as Luton's 'good luck charm' after Rovers win

Hatters midfielder Ryan Tunnicliffe was happy to see Town’s ‘good luck charm’ Jacob Butterfield back in the side on Saturday at Blackburn.

The summer signing from Derby County had started both of Luton’s previous wins against Barnsley and Huddersfield, before dropping to the bench for the defeats to QPR and Hull City.

However he returned to the holding role at Ewood Park, where the Hatters picked up a 2-1 success, as Tunnicliffe said: “It was good, he’s sort of an offensive balance for us, someone who doesn’t really run forward as much, that’s not really his game.

“He gets on the ball, controls it for us, takes an extra touch when people around are panicking and plays a pass which sets us off on attacks.

“It’s nice to see him back and allows me to step on one further forward.

“We’ve won two games on the trot with him in there, and we’ve won on Saturday, so he might be our good luck charm.”

Speaking about why he recalled Butterfield at the weekend, manager Graeme Jones said: “Butts has previously been picked for what he does on the ball, but I pulled him out a couple of weeks ago and we went to work individually.

“We were working on some defensive aspects and being more explosive in his first 10 yards, and Bradley Dack didn’t get a kick.

“That was Jacob Butterfield’s job, so I’m more happy with what he did off the ball. I expect what he gives you on it.”

The only time that Butterfield was really beaten by an opposing midfielder was when Rovers levelled, as Lewis Travis rifled home from 18 yards.

Jones added: “Maybe Butts could have got out and closed it down a little bit, that’s the explosive work that I’m talking about.

“But Jacob’s improvement was excellent, we won the game 2-1, we conceded one goal and all I asked for the other day was to win the game.

“We got that and I’m extremely happy. We were absolutely in the game, we controlled the game first half, but there were so many pleasing aspects.

“Controlling the game, I’m talking about defensively, not on the ball. Our possession stats were down but that was set up that way."