Calamitous defending by the Hatters hands Plymouth all three points

League One: Luton Town 2 Plymouth Argyle 3

A calamitous defensive display saw Luton somehow find a way to gift 10-man Plymouth Argyle all three points at Kenilworth Road this afternoon.

Having trailed twice and got back on level terms twice thanks to two penalties, the Hatters then found themselves playing against 10 men for the final 40 minutes after visiting skipper Joe Edwards was sent off. However, rather than take advantage of their numerical advantage, Town, whose back-line had been on the verge of completing a club record for the least amount of goals conceded during their start to a Football League season before the contest, parted again, as Jordan Clark’s clearance rebounded in off Bradley Ibrahim to stun the Kenilworth Road crowd, who were witnessing a second successive loss on home soil.

Town boss Matt Bloomfield made two changes to the side who had beaten Burton Albion 3-0 in the league before the international break, defender Mads Andersen taking over from Mark McGuinness, following his transfer deadline day move to Sheffield United, in the centre of the back three. The visitors were dealt an blow early on as Caleb Watts, a player that Bloomfield had picked out as one to watch before the game, twisted his knee when George Saville fell on him and had to be replaced by Owen Dale.

As had happened against the Brewers, the opening 15 minutes saw very little actual football take place, with proceedings stop-start, Gideon Kodua also requiring treatment for a head injury. Once both players had been taken care of, then just as it had in at the Pirelli Stadium, the action began to kick in as the visitors were ahead with their first foray into the Town area, an offside flag against Lorent Tolaj never materialising, allowing the striker to curl in the most inviting cross for Matthew Sorinola to meet with a diving header from three yards out and easily send it through Keeley's legs.

Fortunately for the Hatters they didn’t let the goal get to them, as with keeper Luca Ashby-Hammond increasingly uncomfortable under the high ball, flapping a number of crosses behind for unnecessary corners, one of them saw Nigel Lonwijk almost level straight away, his shot cannoning off a visiting defender and away.

However, Luton were then handed the perfect chance to equalise on 20 minutes as a high ball saw Brendan Wiredu with the most clumsy challenge on Lasse Nordas, leading with his arm to knock the Norwegian to the ground for a spotkick that saw Jerry Yates step up and confidently send Ashby-Hammond the wrong way to make it 1-1 and net his first league goal for the Hatters. With Ashby-Hammond looking a bundle of nerves again midway through the half, he palmed another corner away which was retrieved by Nelson who displayed great strength and skill to beat two men and advance into the box, where his low shot was turned behind by the keeper.

Having been under the cosh, Argyle then enjoyed a sell of pressure, delivering some dangerous crosses into the box, although Town did well to repel most of them, with Mathias Ross putting one header wide. Town started to get their own momentum going, with some neat passes through the midfield, with Nelson finding Kodua whose cross flashed through the area, where Alli met it, his blast parried behind by Ashby-Hammond.

Argyle then hit the front on the stroke of half time again with a goal they were handed once more, Nelson having his pocket picked just outside the area which allowed Bradley Ibrahim to shift the ball onto his right foot and hammer beyond Keeley to make it 2-1. Town responded by bringing on Kal Naismith and Nahki Wells at the break for Lonwijk and Nordas as a fantastic start to the second half saw Andersen have his penalty appeals turned down before Luton did have their second spotkick when Alli's cross saw Sorinola all over Kodua at the back post, leaving referee Ollie Yates with little chance but to point to the spot.

With Wells now on, he assumed the responsibility and confidently found the net, sending the keeper the wrong way to rifle into the bottom corner. Things then went from bad to worse for the visitors as they were down to 10 men on 50 minutes as skipper Edwards slid in rashly on Alli, with the official reaching to his top pocket, which gave the hosts more than enough time to take the game by the scruff of the neck.

It looked like they were going to make it a terrible few minutes for the visitors when Alli went over in the box under another challenge from Sorinola, Yates blowing his whistle to huge cheers from the home fans, which soon turned into jeers once they realised the Town attacker had somehow been adjudged to have dived, as he was mystifyingly for his troubles.

Yates, Town’s striker, couldn't divert a deflected cross on target, as Wells' low shot was gathered by the keeper after Clark’s neat pass, as it looked like it was just a matter of time before the Hatters grabbed the lead for the first time, recent signing Shayden Morris on for his league debut. They had good shouts for yet another penalty as well, Nelson taking a tumble in the area under Brendan Galloway’s, which again could have been easily given, only for the referee to shake his head once more.

Naismith’s crack from 30 yards was too central, as an awful passage of play saw Town fall behind with 15 minutes to play. Tolaj tried his luck from the half-way line with an ambitious shot that was clearly going wide, only for Keeley to try and keep the ball in, only to see his control let him down, only managing to deflect it behind for the most unnecessary of corners.

Before the set-piece was taken, the Pilgrims received yet another red card, although this time didn’t affect their on-field situation, manager Tom Cleverley, who had already been booked, given his marching order via a straight red. After allowing the former Watford player to leave the pitch, Plymouth sent the set-piece over, which was half cleared away. When they put it back into the danger area, it hit Nelson, Keeley clawing away, before Clark hammered he loose ball against Ibrahim as it rebounded into the net, a goal that had visions of Blackpool’s play-off winner all those years ago.

Shell-shocked that they were somehow now searching for a third equaliser rather than push for a winner of their own, Town tried to level, but saw their chances reduced to half ones at best, Wells’ flick header cleared away, while Christ Makosso’s attempt was prevented from going in by Ashby-Hammond, who was now typically beginning to claim high balls into the box with a new-found confidence and authority.

With Argyle running the clock down, Luton sent on recent addition Joe Gbode, as Alli slammed over and Saville scuffed wide, while Alli’s desire to be the hero wasn’t really helping, thrashing another woeful effort out for a throw-in, Ashby-Hammond also bravely denying Yates at his feet. In 10 minutes of stoppage time, Wells also put a header over from Makosso’s cross, as the hosts couldn’t find a way through, ensuring they left Kenilworth Road with jeers ringing in their ears once more.

Hatters: Jake Keeley, Gideon Kodua, Christ Makosso, Mads Andersen, Nigel Lonwijk, Milli Alli, George Saville, Jordan Clark (C), Zack Nelson, Lasse Nordås, Jerry Yates. Subs: James Shea, Kal Naismith, Liam Walsh, Shayden Morris, Nahki Wells, Joe Gbode, Cohen Bramall.

Pilgrims: Luca Ashby-Hammond, Mathias Rose, Brendan Wiredu, Joe Edwards (C), Lorent Tolaj, Bali Mumba, Alex Mitchell, Caleb Watts (Owen Dale 3), Matachi Boateng, Bradley Ibrahim, Matthew Sorinola. Subs: Zak Baker, Owen Oseni, Law McCabe, Brendan Galloway, Bim Pepple, Owen Dale, Tegan Finn. Referee: Ollie Yates.