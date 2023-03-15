Former Hatter Kal Naismith will miss out on a return to Luton this evening after failing to recover from his calf injury in time.

The 31-year-old left Kenilworth Road to head to Bristol City in the summer, signing a three year deal at Ashton Gate, opting to move to a Robins side he felt wanted to ‘go and get promoted’.

It hasn’t quite materialised this term, the visitors in 13th place, and 10 points away from the top six, Naismith making 25 appearances for his new side, scoring once in the Carabao Cup.

Kal Naismith in action for Bristol City recently

He is one of a number of players missing, including Ayman Benarous, Rob Atkinson, Tomas Kalas, Tommy Conway and Joe Williams, with ex-Leicester midfielder Matty James a doubt too, as speaking to the club’s official website, boss Nigel Pearson said: “I’m not really looking any further than the next two games, but it (international break) comes at a good time for us as hopefully we’ll have Tommy Conway and Kal Naismith available on our return.

"He's (James) trained with us this morning so we'll see if there's any reaction.

"He's not done a lot since last week so hopefully he'll be in the squad.”

With one former Hatter Harry Cornick expected to be involved, Pearson hadn’t been picking the attacker’s, or Naismith’s brain for any tips on going up against Luton, continuing: “No, we had the opportunity to talk this morning, but he's one of our players who is looking to make a start and he’ll be hoping it’s this game.

“We’ll wait and see but if either he or Kal have got any ideas we’re always very happy to listen to what our players think, of course.

"It’s enough for Harry to prepare for the game just for himself at the minute.”

On the test of going up against a Hatters side who still have hopes of automatic promotion themselves, let alone the play-offs, Pearson added: “They’ve got a decent side, they’re having another really good season.

"They’ve been able to adapt to change pretty well and it will be a tough game for us.

"The away game last year (2-1 defeat) was a game we unfortunately conceded two goals that were types of goals we conceded quite a few of last year, but we played really well on the night.

"It’s going to be about what we do ourselves and whether we can find that creative edge to our game and whether we can defend their strengths.

"They can be direct when they want to be, they have a lot of width from their wingbacks, they’re a side who are at home are a difficult side to play against, but I think our players are looking forward to it.