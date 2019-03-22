Call-in deadline is set by Secretary of State over Luton Town's Newlands Park application

Luton Town will find out by Tuesday, April 9 whether their proposal for a mixed scheme at Newlands Park will be called in by the Secretary of State James Brokenshire MP.

The Hatters saw their plans approved by Luton Borough Council earlier this month, after they had also been given the green light for a new stadium at Power Court as well.

In his letter to the Secretary of State sent on March 15, Clive Inwards, Luton Borough Council's Team Leader for Strategic Application Development Management, had said: "This Council has recently resolved that it is minded to grant planning permission for the aforementioned development subject to the satisfactory completion of a Section 106 Agreement.

"The application also requires referral to the Secretary of State under the Town and Country Planning (Consultation) (England) Direction 2009 as it includes a retail and leisure development of more than 5,000m (squared) on an out of centre site.

"The application is referred to you accordingly."

A replay from Karen Partridge, planning casework manager for Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government, sent on Wednesday, said: "I acknowledge receipt of all requisite documentation referring to the above named proposal submitted for consideration by the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government under the above Direction.

"The 21-day period in which the Secretary of State must consider the referral will expire on 9 April."