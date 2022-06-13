Campbell an unused sub as Scotland suffer heavy Nations League loss to Ireland

Troy Parrott makes it 2-0 to Ireland against Scotland on Saturday

Luton midfielder Allan Campbell remained on the bench once more as Scotland suffered a heavy 3-0 Nations League defeat against the Republic of Ireland in Dublin on Saturday.

After his call-up by boss Steve Clarke to replace the injured Ryan Jack last month, the 23-year-old didn’t make the squad for the World Cup play-off defeat against Ukraine, while he was an unused substitute in the 2-0 victory over Armenia last Wednesday.

At the weekend, Campbell could only watch on as the hosts went ahead on 20 minutes, Shane Duffy’s header bundled over the line by Alan Browne.

Troy Parrott then made it 2-0 eight minutes later, heading home Michael Obafemi’s cross.

After the break, the Irish put the result beyond Scotland, Obafemi firing home a right footed drive as speaking afterwards, Clarke said: “Ireland deserved to win.

"They were on the front foot, we didn't cope with it, we played poorly and we lost.

"We didn't make the right choices at the right times in the game. It was a poor team performance, all round.

"We gave a soft goal away from a corner, which puts you on the back foot and Ireland got life from that.

"A lot to look at, a lot to analyse. We have to go to Armenia and get three points.

"This group of players have done fantastic for me and fantastic for their country.

"We've had two big blows in the space of three games. It's probably the first time in a long time that's happened to us and I'm interested to see how we come back as a group.

"I'm not going to criticise this group of players. Sometimes you have bad days. Unfortunately, we've had two bad days in quick succession.

"We have to learn to deal with that and move on."