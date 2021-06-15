Campbell ready to 'level up' after leaving the Steelmen for Luton

Midfielder Allan Campbell in action for Motherwell last season

New Luton signing Alan Campbell is ready to 'level up' after his move to Kenilworth Road from Motherwell was confirmed this afternoon.

The 22-year-old midfielder has spent the last five seasons in the Scottish Premier League with the Steelmen, after coming through the Fir Park academy, racking up over 150 first team appearances.

However, the former Scotland U21 international is now determined to challenge himself south of the border in the English Championship, as at his unveiling to members of the Transfer Club on Zoom by assistant-manager Mick Harford, the new addition said of his switch to the Hatters: “It has a really good feel to it.

"I have heard a lot of good things about the club and how close they are with the fans and how well the midweek games get here, so I’m looking forward to getting started.

“I can’t thank the Motherwell supporters enough for what they did for me, but as a footballer, there is a time in your career where you feel you need to take that next step.

"Luton have given me the chance to come down here and really try and prove myself at this level, kick-on and develop me as a player and a person.

“I think this is the next level up.

"I am an ambitious person, I set targets for myself and I’ve come down here, set targets and now I am going to try and get them.

“I spoke to the manager, Mick as well, and they really want to try and develop me as a player and that is the main thing.