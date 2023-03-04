Campbell recalled by Luton as Town make one change for Swansea encounter

Allan Campbell is back for the Hatters this afternoon

Hatters midfielder Allan Campbell has been recalled to the Town side for their clash against Swansea City at Kenilworth Road this afternoon.

The Scottish international has been on the bench for the last five games, but gets his opportunity place of Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu who drops to the bench.

Defender Gabe Osho and striker Carlton Morris after fit enough to keep their places in the side, with keeper Ethan Horvath in despite his error against Millwall in midweek.

With Luton having drawn three of their last five games, then boss Rob Edwards is looking to turn those into wins, saying: “Of course, we’ve had three since we’ve come in.

"The Coventry one I sort of take, away from home, tough one, Preston I do think there were potentially two points dropped that night.

"We performed well, I did think we should have won that game and ended up the other night (against Millwall), we were 2-0 down and fought back, so I would have certainly taken the draw after 51 minutes.

"But I do think if you don’t win, then don’t lose.

"I can only talk about since we’ve been in and not what happened before, but the points haul has been really, really good so far.

"You’ve just got to try and keep chalking them off.

"Of course you want to win, you want to win every game, but no-one’s going to win every game, maybe Burnley will, I don’t know, but no-one else can win every game in the run-in.

"There’ll be some strange results and some funny results, but if we can keep picking up points and keep chalking them off, then hopefully we’ll be in the mix with five games to go.”

With today’s opponents Swansea offering a far different test to Tuesday night visitors Millwall, Edwards added: “That’s the beauty of the Championship there’s so many different ways of doing it.

"There’s not one way of playing football, you’ve got to play a way.

"There might be a club-led, this is us, this is our identity, but you’ve got to be led by the players and what they’re comfortable doing as well and ask your players to do things that they’re good at.

"Certainly Millwall for instance will do that, play to their strengths, they do that really, really well and Swansea have got really, the Swansea way, which has been that way for a long, long time hasn't it?

"That’s how Russell (Martin) plays, so it will be a different game and that’s the intriguing bit, the great bit about the Championship, it can throw something different at you every game.

"We played a team that are similar in a way in Burnley at home a week or two ago and we were pretty good in that one, so we’ll go and give it a good go again.”

Hatters: Ethan Horvath, Cody Drameh, Gabe Osho, Tom Lockyer (C), Amari'i Bell, Alfie Doughty, Marvelous Nakamba, Allan Campbell, Jordan Clark, Elijah Adebayo, Carlton Morris.

Subs: James Shea, Sonny Bradley, Luke Berry, Cauley Woodrow, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Fred Onyedinman, Joe Taylor.

Swans: Andy Fisher, Ryan Manning, Jay Fulton, Ben Cabango, Joe Allen (C), Joel Piroe, Luke Cundle, Joel Latibeaudiere, Nathan Wood, Matthew Sorinola, Ollie Copper.

Subs: Harry Darling, Jamie Paterson, Morgan Whittaker, Liam Cullen, Kyle Naughton, Andreas Sondergaard, Liam Walsh.