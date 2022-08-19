Campbell remains confident Luton can better their sixth place despite winless start

Allan Campbell delivers a cross against Preston

Town midfielder Allan Campbell remains confident the Hatters are capable of bettering last season’s performance of sixth position despite a slow start to the campaign.

Luton’s 1-0 defeat at Preston North End on Saturday, followed by a 2-0 loss at Bristol City in midweek meant that Nathan Jones’ side have taken just two points from their opening four league matches, also knocked out of the Carabao Cup by League Two Newport as well.

Speaking before the trip to Ashton Gate, with Town going to Swansea City this weekend, Campbell said: “I think anything is possible.

"Obviously you’ve seen what happened last year.

"You’ve got that team spirit, especially at this club.

"Coming here is hard to play against, we’ve always got that desire, that fight to do the basics, what’s expected and if we can replicate that and keep getting on I’m sure we will.

“There’s plenty of games to play, it’s only the first few games of the season, so there’s 40-something games left, plenty of time, a long way to go.

"We’re not getting ahead of ourselves, but you want to win games as quick as you can, that's the thing for us, make sure we get a performance and get a win.

“That’s (away trips) the joys of football, there’ll be tough games, difficult away games, but we’ll be ready and we’ll be firing, hopefully to get some points.”

Following the trip to Ashton Gate, Luton are back on the M4 not once, but twice in the next two weeks, going to the Liberty Stadium this weekend and then Cardiff City on Tuesday, August 30.

Campbell knows they need to be somewhere near their best to repeat the six points they picked up from the same two matches last season, Harry Cornick securing 1-0 victories in both games, adding: “We need to show a lot of character.

"Going away from home is never easy in this league, so we’re going to need to be ready, do the basics, work hard and make sure we’re clinical in the box and make sure we get the win.

“This league is tough. You can beat anybody, so we just need to do better in both boxes and pick up points.

“We know the results haven’t been the best, but the performances have been decent, you need to look at that.

"It’s just that final edge, and that will come.