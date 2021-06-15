Campbell took advice from former Hatter and Motherwell boss Steve Robinson ahead of Town switch

New Town signing Allan Campbell with former Luton midfielder and Motherwell boss Steve Robinson

New Luton signing Allan Campbell revealed he took advice from former Hatters midfielder and his ex-Motherwell manager Steve Robinson before making the move to Kenilworth Road this afternoon.

The 46-year-old was in charge of Campbell for three years during his stint in the Fir Park hot-seat, giving the youngster his first real opportunity in the senior team, having been at the academy since the age of 10.

Robinson himself played 211 times for Luton between 2002 and 2008, scoring 12 goals, meaning he was well versed to let Campbell know all about the club.

Speaking at his Transfer Club unveiling on Zoom, on what the recently-appointed Morecambe chief told him, Town's third addition of the summer said: "He was the one who gave me a real chance for Motherwell and he was brilliant helping me develop as a player and a person.

“I can’t thank him enough for the time spent at Motherwell.

“He has given me a message, wishing me all the best and saying a few things about the club, how big the club is and the supporters.

“I just wished him all the best as well for the future.”

Another of Campbell’s team-mates at Fir Park was full back Stephen O’Donnell, who turned out 72 times for Luton between 2015 and 2017.

The defender is currently involved with Scotland's Euro 2020 Finals campaign, but Campbell will pick his brain about Luton when the chance arises, as he continued: “I’ve spoken to him a few times, he doesn’t stop talking and he’s always on my ear talking about the past!

“I’ll give him a message in the next few days because I’m sure he’s got a lot on with the football, but I’m sure he will say nothing but good things about the club.”

Campbell has also met up with his new manager in Nathan Jones and spoke of just how the Town chief sold the vision of the club to both him and his family.

He said: “He took me and my dad into the meeting room and showed us a presentation, talked about how he can help me develop and help me reach my goals and help me get settled here; how I can push forward, how the club can push forward and how we can all go in the right direction.

“I brought my family down and they have been brilliant for us here.

“As a football person you need a bit of down time (at the end of the season), but after a couple of days I was trying to get back into playing again and the club have helped massively.

“The staff here have brought my girlfriend and my family down, and since I’ve come down here to the training ground they have been nothing but brilliant.

"Now it is just about getting settled and playing football.”

On just what kind of qualities Campbell, who has been nicknamed the ‘Lanarkshire Kante’ after his similarities to Chelsea and France midfielder N'golo Kante, will bring to the Hatters, he added: “I think the fans will see a fan on the park, just someone giving their all for the club.

"A dedicated, tenacious player, box-to-box, getting stuck in.

"I’ll try and get goals and assists, just work my best out there and the fans will hopefully appreciate it.”

Meanwhile, Campbell is the second player after Fred Onyedinma to be signed after a considerable boost to the club's funds by the supporters.

The deal was made possible by Town's ‘Transfer Club’ fund raised by fans who paid the full amount for their 2021/22 season ticket, donating the equivalent of a 40 per cent credit to the Hatters.

On the contribution, he added: “I think it says a lot about the club, how much they care about the club, by putting their money back into it and trying to get this club to be better and strive for more.