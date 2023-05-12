Campbell wants to put right Luton's play-off 'wrong' and realise his dream of reaching the Premier League

Luton midfielder Allan Campbell is determined to turn a wrong into a right by doing all he can to win the Championship play-offs at the second attempt this season.

The 24-year-old was part of a patched up Hatters team who fell at this stage last season, as with a number of injuries to first team players, they were knocked out 2-1 on aggregate by Huddersfield Town, despite still being the better team over both legs.

Just 12 months on and Town are in the exact same position again, albeit this time under Rob Edwards and with Sunderland standing in their way, three games away from the Premier League, but this time with a near enough fully fit squad to choose from, only Cauley Woodrow absent, and he has a chance of making the final should Town get there.

Hatters midfielder Allan Campbell in action

Speaking to the Scottish Football Show recently, Campbell, who played all 180 minutes last term, said: “I think we’re in the same sort of position as last year, but I think the thing from last year was we were close to getting there and to get that taken away from you was disappointing.

“The main focus is to just make that wrong a right this time and push to get into the Premier League as it’s so close.

"It’s only a couple of games and you're in there, so it’s exciting.

"I’m really looking forward to it and just really want to make it count this time.”

Town are away in the first leg tomorrow evening, with 45,000 supporters expected to pack out the Stadium of Light to create a white-hot atmosphere for the home side.

However, Campbell believes that the noise whipped up by a passionate Kenilworth Road crowd in the second leg will be every bit as much of a factor on Tuesday night as well, as he continued: “It will definitely help us.

"It’s a really old fashioned stadium but the atmosphere is brilliant, especially in a midweek game and when the fans really get behind you.

"It’s always a full house and I think it’s a bit intimidating for opposition teams to come down and get a result.”

Now in his second full campaign at Luton after moving down from Scotland leaving Motherwell, a club he had been at since the age of nine, Campbell admitted it had been tough decision to leave home, but ultimately the right one.

He said: “That was obviously a bit of a daunting time but something I was ready for as well.

"I'd been playing first team football for Motherwell for four or five seasons and I'd got to a stage where I wanted to challenge myself.

"I felt that going to England playing in the Championship was a great challenge for me to improve and also to come out of my comfort zone a wee bit as well as I'd been at Motherwell since I was nine so it was all I really knew

“I knew everybody, I was like the wallpaper, everybody knew me.

"You just get comfortable being there, your life was comfortable and I just felt that at stage of my career, I wanted a change, a challenge.

"The opportunity came up to come down here and try it.

"I was ready for it and I've loved it since I've come down.”

Picking the Hatters proved exactly the right choice as well, with Campbell earning his first full senior Scotland cap during his near two years south of the border now, as he said: “Coming to Luton has helped as well as if you look at Luton, it's a club that's on the up.

"They're really ambitious and want to do well, the players the club have brought in are the exact same.

"Everyone in the changing room wants to get better, wants to improve, so I'm going into that environment every day.

"Even the staff, the fitness staff, the coaching staff, everyone wants to go in that direction and really work hard to get better, so I've only thrived off that.

"If I look at myself two years ago to now, I’ve really improved physically, off the pitch and on the pitch and technically as well.

“That's one of the main reasons I've really enjoyed it as everyone is striving to do well.

"If you know me, that's my personality as well and I’ve come to a place where that's one of the main things.”

It has also pushed Campbell one step closer to achieving his dream of playing in the top flight, which could become a reality by the end of the month, as he added: “As a player you always want to play at the best level you can and I think the Premier League is the best league in the world.

"For me that's one of my targets to play at that level.

"I felt that coming down here to the Championship was a good platform for me to try and show what I'm capable of as a lot of people don’t really know of you in Scotland.

“So to come down here to try at get our name out there, play well and get to the Premier League.