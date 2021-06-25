Canaries announce 400 extra tickets for Luton clash

Danny Hylton gets forward against Hitchin back in the summer of 2018

Hitchin Town have announced a further 400 tickets have gone on sale for their pre-season clash against Luton Town next Saturday.

The Hatters begin their warm-up campaign with a trip to the Canaries, who ply their trade in the Southern Premier Division Central.

There were originally 600 tickets released for the fixture, but the new batch will take the attendance into four figures as government restrictions on social distancing have eased.

Town also take on Rochdale in a behind closed doors game during their pre-season schedule, while also visiting Bedford Town Boreham Wood and hosting League One Portsmouth.