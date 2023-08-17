Canaries pay tribute to 'outstanding servant' Krul following Hatters switch

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber has paid tribute to ‘outstanding servant’ Tim Krul after he left Carrow Road to head to sign for Luton this morning.

The 35-year-old keeper spent five years with the Canaries having joined in July 2018, helping the club win two promotions to the Premier League, winning the Championship title in 2019 and 2021.

He was also part of a Norwich side who beat Spurs in the FA Cup fourth round three years ago, as they reached the quarter-final thanks to his penalty shootout heroics.

Krul made 169 appearances in all competitions for the club, as Webber told the City website: “Tim has been an outstanding servant for Norwich City.

"He has been a top class goalkeeper and leader during his time with the club.

“He has played a key role in developing the right culture at our club, and was instrumental in our two Championship title-winning seasons, with his form recognised in him winning the Barry Butler Memorial Trophy as our Player of the Season for 2019/20.

“To see him rebuild his career, which resulted in a recall to the Dutch national team, was also a special moment for Tim, his family and the club.

“We of course wish Tim well in the future.