Cardiff appoint former Nottingham Forest and Ivory Coast manager in time for Luton match

Sabri Lamouchi has been appointed as Cardiff City manager

Luton’s Championship rivals Cardiff City have appointed former Nottingham Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi as their new manager, with club legend Sol Bamba returning as first team coach.

Born in France, Lamouchi played for Ales, AJ Auxerre and AS Monaco during the early part of his career, then heading to Italy to have spells with Parma, Inter Milan and Genoa.

He returned to his home country to represent Marseille in 2005, also winning 12 caps for the French national team scoring once, taking his first managerial role with the Ivory Coast, leading them to the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

Lamouchi has also been in charge of Stade Rennais and had a stint at the City Ground between 2019-20, with his last job at Qatari side Al-Duhail, his contract terminated by mutual consent in August 2021.

Joining him is Bamba, who was a key member of the Bluebirds side that won promotoin to the Premier League in 2017-18, playing 118 times and scoring 10 goals, while Dean Whitehead, Tom Ramasut and Graham Stack remain as part the backroom staff.

Cardiff owner Tan Sri Vincent Tan told the club’s official website: “I’d like to welcome Sabri to Cardiff City and offer him my full support.

"His appointment has come about following a period of serious consideration and reflection as to what is the best for our Club.

“I’m confident that Sabri will be able to deliver what we know this squad is capable of achieving and I look forward to the games that we have ahead of us.

“I’d also like to welcome back Sol to Sabri’s coaching staff, a sentiment I know that you will share.

"I want to thank Dean, Tom and Graham for their commitment and diligence during the interim period and am pleased that they will be part of our plans going forward.”

Lamouchi takes over a Bluebirds side who sacked Mark Hudson recently and are sitting 21st in the Championship after a run of 11 games without a win in all competitions.