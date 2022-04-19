Cardiff boss felt Bluebirds didn't deserve to lose against Luton after 'dominating the game from start to finish'

Cardiff boss Steve Morison felt his side were harshly done by when beaten 1-0 on home soil by the Hatters yesterday, declaring the hosts’ ‘dominated the game from start to finish’.

A quiet first half saw Town have the upper hand early on, Dan Potts, Fred Onyedinma and Kal Naismith all go close, before the Bluebirds finished the stronger, Rubin Colwill volleying over and Jordan Hugill denied by James Shea, before the keeper had to be replaced due to a knee injury, one of three enforced substitutions made by manager Nathan Jones.

After the break, there were chances at both ends, Luton going close through Cornick twice, Robert Snodgrass also denied, as City’s Isaak Davies put his side’s best opportunity over.

Cardiff boss Steve Morison

Cornick then struck on 71 minutes, directing his header from Snodgrass’s cross beyond Dillon Phillips and into the net, with the best Cardiff could muster, a low Tommy Doyle attempt that was easily saved by Harry Isted.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Morison said: “We didn’t deserve to lose the game.

"They were clinical in their one moment, and we weren’t.

"We dominated the game from start to finish and had all the chances, so it’s really disappointing.

“We’ve got to be better, it’s difficult because they’re fighting for the play-offs and we’re trying to find our way in transition, playing with a different style to what got us safe, and it was nearly all good apart from the goal.