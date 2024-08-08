Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Centre half believed to be interesting the Hatters

Cardiff City manager Erol Bulut has stated that centre half Mark McGuinness will only leave the Bluebirds if his price tag is met, following rumours the Hatters were readying a bid for the former Arsenal youngster.

With Town looking to shore up their defensive options going into the new season, they were linked with a move for the Republic of Ireland U21 international on Monday afternoon. The 23-year-old only penned a new four year deal 12 months ago, meaning Luton will need to fork out a sizable sum for the defender, with the Bluebirds reportedly slapping a £10m valuation on one of their prized assets after the rumours broke.

Discussing the speculation when speaking to Wales Online, Bolut said of the player who has played 85 times since moving to Wales in June 2021: “It is normal he gets offers. Great player. Great defender. Only 23. He can add much more quality. It’s the reason clubs are interested in him. But we have to get the value we are targeting for. Otherwise no player will move. Players signed new contracts.

Mark McGuinness celebrates scoring for Cardiff City back in December 2021 - pic: Tony Marshall/Getty Images

"He still has three more years. Until he leaves, he is still part of the Cardiff City family. We will have the conversation with the board and they manage it, but they ask me, too. We don’t have to panic. If the value comes in, then we can go on, because we have to look forward if a transfer like this happens."

Luton chief Rob Edwards confirmed in his own pre-match press conference that the club are doing the best to bring in new players, but when asked specifically about a move for McGuiness, he added: “I’m clearly not going to talk about anyone else’s players now, I’m not going to get drawn on any of that. But I’ll reiterate, we are working really hard to get not many but a couple in and as soon as possible.”