Cardiff game

The two sides were meant to meet at Kenilworth Road on Saturday, but that was postponed due to the Hatters’ FA Cup fourth round clash with League Two Grimsby Town.

It will now take place on Tuesday, January 31 at 7.45pm, the same day as the January transfer window shuts. as a statement on the club website said: “We can confirm our home fixture against Cardiff City will now take place on Tuesday 31st January, 7:45pm kick-off.

"The match was postponed following the Hatters’ involvement in the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round and will now take place three days later.

"The tickets remain valid for this fixture.