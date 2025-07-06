Centre half could become the latest Hatter to join newly-promoted Charlton Athletic

Defender reportedly interesting the Addicks

Luton Town could see yet another player move to newly-promoted Championship outfit Charlton Athletic, as defender Reece Burke has been linked with a move to the Valley.

The 28-year-old headed to Kenilworth Road on a free transfer in the summer of 2021, signed by then boss Nathan Jones following his departure from Hull City, having joined the Tigers for £1.5m three years earlier. With the ex-Hatters chief now in charge of the Addicks, winning promotion to the second tier via a play-off final victory over Leyton Orient at Wembley last term, then the Welshman is looking to bolster his squad for the upcoming second tier campaign and is reportedly eying a move for Burke, Charlton Athletic reporter Richard Cawley writing on X: “#cafc could be set to make a move for another Luton Town player - Reece Burke. The 28-year-old can play in central defence and also at right-back.”

Since becoming a Hatter, Burke has been constantly hampered by a succession of injuries, with 32 appearances during his first season the most he has managed. Restricted to just 18 outings last term, the defender missed almost four months between November and March, although did recover to feature in the run-in, but wasn’t able to help the Hatters stay up, relegated to League One after a 5-3 final day loss to West Bromwich Albion.

Burke, who came through the ranks at West Ham, making 15 appearances for his boyhood club, also featured 22 times for Town in the Premier League, but wasn’t involved in yesterday’s opening pre-season 3-0 victory over Boreham Wood, as Luton went with Mark McGuinness and Teden Mengi in the first half as their centre half partnership, with a back three of Christ Makosso, Mads Andersen and Kal Naismith after the break.

The Addicks have already raided Kenilworth Road for Belgian international goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski recently, while also snapping up Jamaican international Amari’i Bell following his release by Town boss Matt Bloomfield. The pair continued the associations between the two clubs, as Athletic have former Luton players Luke Berry and Lloyd Jones in their squad, with Town legend Danny Hylton now on the coaching staff too.