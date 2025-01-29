Chairboys boss insists Luton target wants to get promoted with Wycombe

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Forward scores twice more during Wrexham victory

Wycombe Wanderers caretaker manager Sam Grace has reiterated that in-demand striker Richard Kone wants to get promoted with the Chairboys despite persistent interest from the Hatters during the January transfer window.

The 21-year-old netted a second-half penalty and an injury-time header as his side hit back from 1-0 down to beat Barnsley 2-1 at Adams Park on Tuesday night, with the Ivorian scoring his 18th and 19th goals of the season. Kone was brought to Buckinghamshire by now Hatters boss Matt Bloomfield from Essex Senior League side Athletic Newham in January 2024, netting four times in 21 matches last campaign.

This term, he had three goals in nine League One matches, before bagging a hat-trick in the 3-1 win over Peterborough on October 19, as since then he has netted 13 more times in the third tier. It means that Wycombe, who have taken seven points from three games since Bloomfield departed for Kenilworth Road, remain second in the table, two points behind leaders Birmingham City and six points in front of third placed Wrexham.

Wycombe forward Richard Kone has been a target of Luton Town during the transfer window - pic: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

According to reports, Luton who signed Kal Naismith and Thelo Aasgaard yesterday, have made three bids for the forward, but speaking to the Bucks Free Press, Grace, who had started Kone on the bench at the weekend during a goalless draw against Northampton Town on Saturday, said: “He was fresh. We know that the performance against Northampton wasn’t what we wanted. But if Richard plays the full 90 on Saturday, he’s not getting the winner tonight. I said it last week and I’ll say it again, Richard wants to get promoted with Wycombe. I don’t think anyone can have any doubts about his commitment as he is all in.”

The striker himself is clearly enjoying his football with the League One side too, adding: “I have missed a few (penalties) recently, so I try and not think about it. I take any pen as they come and that is what I did. I feel welcomed at this place and I have never seen that before. The people are lovely here, I love them and I can't thank them enough."