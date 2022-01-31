Championship play-off winner Steer: I'd love to replicate the best day of my life at Luton

Jed Steer lifts the Championship play-off final trophy after helping Aston Villa beat Derby County in 2019

New Town keeper Jed Steer would love to replicate the 'best day' of his life by helping the Hatters win promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs this season.

For it was Steer who was the hero as Aston Villa reached the top flight in 2019, saving two penalties in the play-off semi-final shootout against West Bromwich Albion and then starting the 2-1 victory over Derby County at Wembley.

Following his arrival at Kenilworth Road on loan until the end of the season after Simon Sluga left to join Bulgarian side Ludogrets, Steer told the club's official website: “I’ve been watching Luton’s progress from afar with interest.

"Knowing a couple of the lads here you always do, and I’ve been impressed with what I’ve seen.

"It’s been a great rise up the Football League in recent seasons.

“I’ve come to help the club continue that as much as I can.

"I had the best day of my life playing in the play-off final for Aston Villa, and I want to replicate that.

"I’d love to push on, get up into that top six and have another crack at it.”

Steer, who will wear number 25, was walking into a dressing room where he was already familiar with a number of players too, adding: "I know Henri (Lansbury) and James Bree from Villa, I played with Bez (Luke Berry) years ago at Cambridge and even the gaffer when I first went to Yeovil, so it’s nice to see a few familiar faces.

“I’ve played against Sheasy quite a bit as well, and he’s a great goalkeeper and person, so I’m sure I won’t have any problems settling in.

“It’s been a bit of a whirlwind day having been in at the Villa training ground this morning, then getting down the M1 in time for training.