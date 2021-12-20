CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND-UP: Blackburn up to third after hammering Blues

Luke Berry celebrates scoring at Blackburn earlier in the season - pic: Gareth Owen

Blackburn Rovers moved up to third in the Championship following a comprehensive 4-0 win over Birmingham City on Saturday.

With just five games going ahead due to Covid outbreaks in the rest of the division, Tony Mowbray's side led on just six minutes when John Buckley netted.

After the break, on-loan Brighton & Hove Albion winger Reda Khadra made it 2-0, before the hosts' in-form forward Ben Brereton Diaz netted his 18th and 19th of the campaign, the first from the penalty spot.

A fifth successive win for Rovers, who have now won six from seven after being embarrassed 7-0 on home soil by Fulham, saw them leapfrog West Bromwwich Albion in to third, the Baggies held to a goalless draw at struggling Barnsley on Friday night.

Blackburn now trail Bournemouth by just a point as Scott Parkter's side lost 1-0 at Middlesbrough, extending their winless run to six matches.

Slovenian striker Andraz Sporar scored the only goal of the game early in the second half from the penalty spot after Isaiah Jones was brought down by Jaidon Anthony.

Nottingham Forest's resurgence under Steve Cooper continued as they won a third straight fixture, making it nine without defeat, as they hit back to beat Hull City 2-1 at the City Ground.

The Tigers led through Keane Lewis-Potter, but in the second period, Lewis Grabban scored from the spot to level, and then crossed for Brennan Johnson to seal the victory, as Forest are now seventh, just a point off Stoke City.

Luton, who had started the day in 12th, dropped to 13th, after Blackpool ended their run of no in eight to beat relegation threatened Peterborought United 3-1.

The Posh had led through Siriki Dembele's strike, but former Barton Rovers striker Keshi Anderson levelled.

Late on, Sonny Carey gave the Seasiders the lead, with Jerry Yates making sure in stoppage time.

Finally, Huddersfield Town ended Bristol City's good home form with a 3-2 success at Ashton Gate.

Andi Weimann opened the scoring for Nigel Pearson's team on two minutes, as Terriers striker Danny Ward missed a penalty.

The visitors were level through Duane Holmes though, Danel Sinani making it 2-1 early in the second half.

Ward found the net to give Huddersfield breathing space, before a 20 minute break in play when a small section of supporters threw objects at the visiting players as they tried to take a corner.