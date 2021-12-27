CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND-UP: Boro and Terriers up into play-offs following Boxing Day wins

Huddersfield moved into the Championship top six

A late double from Sorba Thomas saw Huddersfield Town move up into the play-off places with 3-2 win over Blackpool on Boxing Day.

With only two games going ahead due to Covid outbreaks, the Terrier had fallen behind after just a minute, Jerry Yates on target.

Danny Ward then swiftly levelled, before Gary Madine put the Seasiders ahead once more on 18 minutes.

However Thomas equalised with 10 minutes left, as he then scored the winner with six to go as, putting Town, with former Luton defender Matty Pearson in their ranks, now sixth.

They were joined by Middlesbrough, who ended Nottingham Forest's nine game unbeaten run with a 2-0 victory at the Riverside.

The hosts took the lead on 17 minutes courtesy of Ryan Yates' freak own goal as the midfielder's overhit backpass beat keeper Brice Samba and rolled into his own net.

Forest improved after the break but they fell 2-0 down on 70 minutes when Samba parried a cross and Andraz Sporar smashed home on the rebound.

Boro are now up to fifth in the table, with QPR and Stoke dropping out of the top six.

Luton remained 14th after their match with Bristol City was postponed, but are now seven points adrift of the play-off places.

This afternoon, Derby County host West Bromwich Albion, with QPR entertaining AFC Bournemouth.