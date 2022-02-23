CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND-UP: Luton down to 10th as Coventry and Forest move above the Hatters

Hatters could climb to seventh with a win at Stoke this evening

Luton Town dropped down to 10th in the Championship table following last night's round of matches.

With the Hatters heading to Stoke City this evening, they saw both Coventry and Nottingham Forest move above them in the race for the play-offs.

The Sky Blues enjoyed a 2-1 win at Bristol City courtesy of Viktor Gyokeres' late winner at Ashton Gate.

Ian Maatsen gave the visitors the lead on 25 minutes, with ex-Luton loan striker Chris Martin levelling just after the hour mark.

However, Gyokeres fired home a right-foot shot with time running out to lift Mark Robins' side up to eighth in the table.

Forest are now ninth, as they held Preston North End to a goalless draw at Deepdale.

Middlesbrough leapfrogged Sheffield United into sixth spot as they came from a goal down to beat West Bromwich Albion, who slipped further out of the running.

The Baggies had taken the lead on 28 minutes when Jayson Molumby ended their eight-hour wait for a goal.

Chris Wilder's side levelled when Paddy McNair found the net on the hour, Marcus Tavernier bagging the winner just nine minutes later.

At the other end of the table, Reading, under interim boss Paul Ince took a big step towards safety, defeating Birmingham City 2-1 at home.

Lucas Joao put the Royals ahead midway through the second half, while John Swift doubled the lead from the penalty spot.

Tom McIntyre's own goal, halved the deficit, but Reading held on to move eight points clear of safety.

Bottom side Barnsley gave themselves a boost with a first away win of the season, triumphing 2-0 at Hull City, Callum Styles and Carlton Morris on target in the first half.

The results mean Luton are now four points away from Boro in sixth, but could climb to seventh should they win at Stoke this evening and other results go their way.