CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND-UP: Town six points adrift of the play-offs as Bristol City's ex-Hatter Bakinson downs Stoke City

Callum O'Dowda goes close for Bristol City in their 1-0 win over Stoke last night

Luton dropped a place to 12th and fell six points adrift of the Championship play-offs after last night's midweek action, which saw Stoke City now sitting sixth following their 1-0 defeat at Bristol City.

The Potters could have gone third with a win, but conceded the only goal of the game on 38 minutes when former Luton midfielder Tyreeq Bakinson headed home from another ex-Hatter Chris Martin's flick on.

Michael O'Neil's side then had Joe Allen sent off in stoppage time for his second yellow.

QPR climbed up to fourth as Luke Amos netted with 10 minutes left to defeat Huddersfield Town 1-0, while Blackburn Rovers are now seventh as they put struggling Peterborough United to the sword at Ewood Park, Ben Brereton Diaz making it 11 goals in as many games, while Harry Pickering and Darragh Lenihan were also on target in a 4-0 victory.

Swansea also leapfrogged Luton into ninth as they ensured Poya Asbaghi's Barnsley reign began with defeat, late strikes from Olivier Ntcham and Jamie Paterson earning a 2-0 win at Oakwell.

Leaders Fulham were held to a goalless draw by Derby County, with Bournemouth failing to take advantage, drawing 1-1 at Millwall, where the Lions' Benik Afobe equalised Dominic Solanke' opener.

Saturday's visitors to Kenilworth Road, Cardiff City, suffered a disappointing 1-0 home reverse to fellow strugglers Hull City, with Keane Lewis-Potter scoring the decider on 14 minutes, ex-Town forward James Collins hitting the post in injury time.

On Tuesday night, goals were at a premium, Luton held to a stalemate at Nottingham Forest, while Blackpool played out a goalless draw with West Bromwich Albion, as did Coventry and Birmingham.

Preston North End scored twice to secure all three points at Middlesbrough, Ched Evans and Emil Riis Jakobsen finding the net after Paddy McNair had scored in the first half.