Luton Town returned home with the three points after a comfortable win over Millwall on Saturday, thanks to a brace from Harry Cornick.
The victory inflicted a first Championship defeat in eight matches on the hosts – who also failed to convert from the penalty spot late on.
The Hatters now sit in 10th place – only three points from the top six – and will be hoping to narrow the gap as they travel to bottom of the table Derby County on Tuesday.
They also face Hull City and Preston North End in their remaining fixtures for October – with both sides currently in poor form.
Here are the best of today’s Championship transfer rumours...
1. Southampton 'interested' in signing £20m England international
Southampton are reportedly interested in signing West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone in January. West Ham saw a £10m bid rejected by the Baggies over the summer. (@TomBarclay_)
Photo: Nathan Stirk
2. QPR striker tipped for big Premier League move
Livingston manager David Martindale has tipped QPR's Lyndon Dykes to earn himself a move to the Premier League, claiming 'one of the top six managers in the world really, really likes him' and also that 'a lot of big managers' are looking at the Scotland international. The 26-year-old has scored five goals in the Championship this season. (Daily Record)
Photo: JONATHAN NACKSTRAND
3. Tottenham join race to sign Stoke City star
Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Stoke City defender Harry Souttar, with Aston Villa and Everton also said to be keeping tabs on him. The 22-year-old signed a new long-term deal in February. (Football Insider)
Photo: Nathan Stirk
4. Former Burnley winger joins AFC Bournemouth
Robbie Brady has joined AFC Bournemouth on a free transfer following his departure from Burnley in the summer. The 29-year-old has initially signed a deal until the end of the season but the Cherries have the option to extend his stay with the club. (AFC Bournemouth)
Photo: Justin Setterfield