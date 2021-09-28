Championship transfer rumours: Former Hatters striker could take up temporary scouting role at Peterborough United, Former Barnsley winger makes Ukraine switch

Meanwhile, the rumour mill keeps turning as clubs continue to monitor top talents and former Championship stars make moves abroad.

A French international, once with Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City, will trade Italy for Qatar this week while a former Barnsley and Cardiff City star has moved to Ukraine after failing to earn a deal with another Championship club in the summer.

A number of Championship and League 1 clubs, including Barnsley and Milwall, are monitoring a League 2 star ahead of a potential January bid while the Lions have tied down one of their brightest young talents amid reported interest form the likes of Arsenal and Rangers.

Speaking of young stars, a West Brom teenager is attracting interest from Italy and Germany while a Fulham prospect has signed his first professional deal.

A on time Blackpool striker has tipped Leeds United to reignite their interest in a Derby County talent, taking advantage of a potential cut price with the Rams currently in administration, while Birmingham City's boss has said he never wanted one of his midfield stars to leave the club despite reports of a move away from St Andrews in the summer.

Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson could move an injured, former Luton Town, striker into a temporary role as a scout while he recovers while another former Posh player, more remembered for his long association with Newcastle United, has hung up his boots.

Here are Tuesday’s Championship transfer rumours:

1. Nzonzi set to leave Roma for Qatar Former Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City midfielder Steven Nzonzi could move to Qatari club Al Rayyan. The Frenchman, whose contract expires next year, is able to move before September 30 when the local transfer window closes (Calciomercato) Photo: Marco Luzzani Photo Sales

2. Lions tie down highly rated Abdulmalik 18-year old striker Abdul Abdulmalik has singed a new contract with Milwall after previously rejecting a deal in the summer. He spent time on trial with Southampton and Watford after turning down the last offer while Arsenal and Rangers were reportedly monitoring the situation (The 72) Photo: Warren Little Photo Sales

3. Exeter City star is a wanted man Exeter City midfielder Mat Jay is being tracked by a host of clubs who could make their moves once the January transfer window opens. Barnsley and Milwall are both reportedly interested in the 26-year old as are League 1 sides Ipswich Town and Portsmouth (FLW) Photo: Harry Trump Photo Sales

4. Taylor hangs up his boots Former Newcastle United defender Steven Taylor, who also turned out for Peterborough United and Ipswich Town, has announced his retirement after spending the last three years playing abroad in India and Australia (Sky Sports News) Photo: Mark Runnacles Photo Sales