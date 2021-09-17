Henri Lansbury impressed in Luton Town’s 1-1 draw against Bristol City earlier this week, after he was released by the Robins this summer.

Luton boss Nathan Jones was quick to heap praise on his new midfielder and likened him to seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady.

The Town chief said: "(He was) Outstanding, but it’s why we’ve brought him in.

"We’ve given him a home, given him a focus, his range, he was like Tom Brady first half, he really was.

"His range was outstanding, but that's why we brought him in, as that's what we haven’t got at the club, we didn’t have that absolute quality."

Here are today’s rumours...

1. Manchester United among clubs who missed out on teen star before joining Norwich Manchester United, Leeds United, Rotherham United, and Stoke City all reportedly missed out on the chance to sign Norwich City's 19-year-old Andrew Omobamidele before he joined the Canaries in 2018. The teenager made his Premier League debut against Arsenal at the weekend. (Football League World)

2. Celtic keen on Cardiff City defender on a pre-contract Celtic are interested in bringing Cardiff City's Ciaron Brown back to Scotland next summer with less than a year left on his contract. The 23-year-old scored against Celtic during his loan spell with Livingston last season. (GiveMeSport)

3. Italian giants eyeing up January swoop for Fulham defender Roma are reportedly keen on bringing Fulham defender Kenny Tete to Italy in January. The full-back joined the Cottagers on a four-year deal last summer. (Football League World)

4. Swansea City boss confirms former Premier League midfielder won't be moving to Wales Swansea City boss Russell Martin has shut down rumours that the Welsh side were looking to sign former Burnley midfielder Robbie Brady. The 29-year-old was released by Burnley at the end of last season. (Daily Record)