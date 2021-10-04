Championship transfer rumours: Luton Town's division rivals could lose international star in January, Stoke City sweating over left-back's contract

Premier League clubs are back sniffing around some of the league’s top players including Spurs and Everton who are reportedly preparing transfer swoops for players from West Brom and Stoke City.
The Potters are also said to be seating over the future of another of their players whose contract expires at the end of this season.
Meanwhile, Scottish champions Rangers are understood to be keen on a deal for a Blackburn Rovers talent while Leeds United are aware of the £10m release clause in Huddersfield Town star Lewis O’Brien’s contract.
Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock is hoping to make progress in his bid to bring free agents to the Riverside while Swansea City manager Russel Martin has stated they have already began working to identify the right target to sign in January.
A former Birmingham City midfielder, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Hull City, has found himself a new club after months as a free agent while a former Sheffield United and Barnsley winger has made the move into coaching with Peterborough United.
Also in the news is West Brom star Alex Mowatt who believes he may have left Leeds United “too early “ when he signed for Barnsley in 2017 after seeing the job Marcelo Bielsa has done at Elland Road in recent years.
Here are Monday’s Championship transfer rumours: