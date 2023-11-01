Charlton boss explains why he dropped Hatters loanee to the bench for two games

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Charlton boss Michael Appleton has been explaining why on-loan Luton midfielder Louie Watson dropped to the bench for two of his side’s recent matches, before returning with a bang to grab two assists in last night’s 3-2 win at Wigan Athletic.

The 22-year-old had started three League One games in a row recently, with two wins and a draw, but was then on the bench for the 3-1 defeat at Lincoln City and Saturday’s 2-0 loss to Bolton Wanderers.

Although he came on in both contests, ​speaking to the London News about his decision to do so, Appleton said: “What he does bring is he is a good carrier of the ball and good passer of the ball.

Town midfielder Louie Watson was back in the Charlton side against Wigan last night - pic: David Rogers/Getty Images

"What a lot of people won’t see, and this is just part of his development, is when the opposition midfield run off the back of him. That can hurt us at times.

“Louie is going to be a good footballer, we have to be patient with him. He’ll get his minutes at the right time.

“From an educational point of view and development point of view, I’ve done it many times before and I’ll continue to do it with Louie.”

Watson was then back into the starting line-up for last night’s trip to the Latics, grabbing two assists as the Addicks triumphed 3-2.

The midfielder helped set up the first goal on 21 minutes, his pinpoint cross met by Alfie May whose effort was saved by Lloyd Tickle, the forward bundling the rebound home.

Ten minutes later, Watson shook off a heavy challenge to find May once more with a clever flick, who took a touch before firing into the bottom corner.

Charlton added a third before the break, ex-Luton defender Lloyd Jones starting the move that saw Corey Blackett-Taylor hit the net.

After the break, another ex-Luton player, Callum McManaman came on for the hosts, as when Watson was replaced on 83 minutes, Wigan immediately pulled one back through Theo Aasgaard.