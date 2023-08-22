Chelsea confirm Chukwuemeka will miss Luton clash after suffering knee injury against Hammers

Chelsea have confirmed that teenager Carney Chukwuemeka will miss Friday night’s clash against Luton Town at Stamford Bridge after suffering a knee injury in the 3-1 defeat at West Ham United on Sunday.

The 19-year-old, who joined the Blues from Aston Villa in an £18m deal back in August 2022, had scored his first senior goal at the London Stadium on Saturday, cutting in on his right to curl a powerful effort beyond Alphonse Areola and make it 1-1.

However, the England youth international then hurt himself after making a challenge on Emerson, as although he tried to play on after receiving some lengthy treatment, eventually had to be replaced by Mykhailo Mudryk.

Carney Chukwuemeka limps off during Chelsea's 3-1 defeat at West Ham on Sunday - pic: Julian Finney/Getty Images

A club statement released this morning by Chelsea said: “Carney Chukwuemeka sustained an injury to his left knee during our game against West Ham United on Sunday.

"Last night Carney underwent surgery and will now begin his recovery.

“The 19-year-old will work with the club's medical department on his rehabilitation at Cobham.”

Chelsea are already without a number of players for the match against the Hatters, including club captain Reece James who has suffered a hamstring injury.

They are also missing French international Christopher Nkunku, the £52m summer signing from RB Leipzig picking up a knee injury in the club’s pre-season tour of the USA and is out until December.

Centre half Wesley Fofana is also absent due to a serious knee injury, as Benoit Badiashile (thigh), Trevoh Chalobah (thight) and Armando Broja are all unavailable.