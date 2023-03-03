Cheltenham Town boss Wade Elliott is confident that Glen Rea will have a big part to play in the Robins’ fight to stay in League One this term.

The 28-year-old completed his loan move to Whaddon Road recently after proving his fitness during three Development games for the Hatters.

He earned a first outing off the bench at half time in the 4-0 defeat at Portsmouth last weekend, before beginning the 2-0 loss to Derby County in midweek, his first start since a serious knee injury when on loan to Wigan Athletic in early March of last year.

Town midfielder Glen Rea

Rea had 63 minutes of the contest, also booked for his troubles, and is now hoping to make his home debut against Fleetwood this weekend.

With the Robins in danger of being sucked into the drop zone, sitting just two points away from the bottom four, then speaking to Gloucestershire Live about his first two appearances, Elliot said: “I thought he did well.

"Calm in possession, when he didn't have the ball he knows when to screen and when to press, when to jump.

"It's a position I played and I think you saw signs of quality.

“He knows the game, he competes, he knows when to drop.

“He's a voice and I think he's definitely going to help us in the final 13 games.

“Glen has been out a year, so it'll take him a little while to get to his top level.