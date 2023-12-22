Cherries boss speaks of his relief after Hatters skipper Lockyer is discharged from hospital

Iraola hails Billing and Edwards for their efforts at the Vitality Stadium

AFC Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola has spoken of his relief after hearing the news that Luton skipper Tom Lockyer had been discharged from hospital.

The Wales international suffered a cardiac arrest during the Premier League fixture against the Cherries at the Vitality Stadium last weekend, with the game abandoned just after the hour mark, both sets of players in no fit state to continue.

Town confirmed yesterday that Lockyer has been fitted with an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) and returned home to begin his recovery.

AFC Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola with Luton boss Rob Edwards - pic: Warren Little/Getty Images

Speaking to the media yesterday, Iraola said: "I think we feel now more relieved, you know, that we have good news about Tom, we hope the good news continues and he recovers well. Obviously, there were tough moments last week. Everyone reacted very well, the supporters, obviously the medical staff were amazing!

"The players and everyone involved reacted really well and I think it was the logical decision also not to continue the game. Now we feel, like I said before, relieved as we hear the good news on Tom."

In their statement about Lockyer, Luton praised the efforts of Bournemouth midfielder Philip Billing, who was the first to reach Lockyer and call for medical attention once he had collapsed.

Iraola also hailed the Danish midfielder and Town boss Rob Edwards, who led both squads around the pitch for a lap of appreciation towards supporters afterwards.

He added: “When something like this happens, you forget about the game, about football, about everything. Phil was the first one to see the situation and Dom (Solanke), as well as their players. Rob reacted really well, I talked to him after and I think the reaction from everyone involved was really helpful.