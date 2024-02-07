Cherries clash is rescheduled as Luton get just over 1,500 tickets for Liverpool trip

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton’s Premier League fixture at AFC Bournemouth has been rearranged for next month, with the game now taking place on Wednesday, March 13 at 7.30pm.

The original fixture back in December was abandoned when Town captain Tom Lockyer suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch just before the hour mark with the scores level at 1-1. He has since undergone surgery to have an ICD (Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator) fitted, but was back at the Brache last week to receive a special encased football for making his top flight debut this season, and also able to attend his first Luton match the next day, watching the Hatters hammer Brighton & Hove Albion.

Further information on tickets to be released in due course, but the Hatters have received an allocation of 1,626 safe standing tickets for their trip to Liverpool later this month. The game has been brought forward to Wednesday, February 21 due to the Reds being involved in the Carabao Cup Final against Chelsea the following Saturday.

The match between Luton and AFC Bournemouth was abandoned in December after Town defender Tom Lockyer suffered a cardiac arrest - pic: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

A statement on the Luton website said: “Away Season Ticket holders will have payment taken and a ticket dispatched on Monday 12th February. Tickets for this fixture go on sale on Wednesday 7th February at 10am online only to Diamond and Executive Season Card Holders at one ticket per person. They will be available, in person or via phone using your Client Reference numbers as of Thursday 8th of February when the ticket office reopens.

"On Monday 12th February at 10am Season Card Holders who attended six away games or more during the 2022/23 season will be able to purchase one ticket per person. They will be available online, in person or via phone using your Client Reference numbers. On Tuesday 13th February at 10am all Season Card Holders will be able to purchase one ticket per person. They will be available online, in person or via phone using your Client Reference numbers.

“Subject to availability, any two-year member can book one ticket per person on Thursday 15th February online, in person or by calling the ticket office. Subject to availability, any member with previous purchase history (before 10th May 2023) can book one ticket per person on Friday 16th February online, in person or by calling the ticket office. Subject to availability, any supporter with a previous purchasing history can book tickets on Sunday 18th February from 11am online or by phone only (Ticket office will be open as it is a matchday). Prices, Adults: £30; Seniors O65s £22.50; Young adults 17-21 £15, U17s £9.*

