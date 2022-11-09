Bournemouth interim manager Gary O'Neil

Bournemouth interim manager Gary O’Neil has declared he has ‘no interest’ in discussing other jobs after being linked with a move to Luton Town should current Hatters boss Nathan Jones decide to take the vacancy at the Cherries' neighbouring Premier League club Southampton.

The 39-year-old who played for Portsmouth, Middlesbrough, West Ham and Norwich during his 19-year career, has been in hot-seat at the Vitality Stadium since Scott Parker was sacked in August.

O’Neil has led Bournemouth to two Premier League wins and was unbeaten in his first six games in charge, until suffering four top flight defeats in a row, the latest a 4-3 reverse to Leeds United on Saturday, having been leading 3-1 at one point.

He did recover to mastermind a 4-1 victory over Everton 4-1 in the Carabao Cup last night, and with Luton manager Jones in talks with the Saints today, O’Neil’s name has emerged as a potential replacement at Kenilworth Road, should the Welshman take the position and the Cherries boss find his tenure ended.

However, speaking to the Daily Echo, he said: “I have no interest in discussing other jobs.

“I’m doing a job at the moment that I love.

"I’m really grateful to Bournemouth for allowing me so long in charge of this team.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed it.

Advertisement

“I’m going to enjoy the next four days and then let’s worry about what happens to Gary O’Neil after that.

"My full focus at the minute is making sure the team are ready.”