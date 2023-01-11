Cheshunt boss labels young Hatters midfielder a 'great signing' following Ambers switch

Hatters youngster Tyrelle Newton

Cheshunt manager Craig Edwards has labelled Town youngster Tyrelle Newton as a ‘great signing’ after bringing the teenager to Theobalds Lane recently.

The 19-year-old, who penned a first pro deal at Kenilworth Road at the age of seven after playing for Crawley Green, made his first move away from the Hatters over the Christmas period in a bid to experience some senior first team football.

Advertisement

Joining the National League South side, Newton was put straight into the team and has become a regular in recent weeks, starting the 3-1 defeat at home to Dartford on Saturday, as in front of 619 supporters, he played the full 90 minutes.

He was also included on Tuesday night, Cheshunt beating Hemel Hempstead Town 1-0 in the Herts Senior Cup, as manager Craig Edwards told the club’s official website about the addition of Newton: “We got offered Tyrelle the afternoon of the Royston friendly, and within two minutes I said ‘we've got a player here, he looks really decent.’

"We threw him straight into the squad and I thought he looked fantastic when he came on.

"He's everything I like in a player, he's high energy, he can play, he can pass, receives the ball in tight areas, drives forward with it.

Advertisement