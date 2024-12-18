'Choice words' are expected by Clark following Town's tame defeat at Blackburn Rovers

Midfielder reacts to loss at Ewood Park loss

​Luton midfielder Jordan Clark was expecting some ‘choice words’ to be exchanged amongst the Hatters players when reviewing their 2-0 defeat at Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

​Town had arrived at Ewood Park on the back of a six game winless run away from Kenilworth Road and for the first half an hour it looked like they had a chance of finally ending it. However, the visitors were hit with not just one, but two hammer blows in the next 10 minutes, conceding to Amario Cozier-Duberry’s smart finish and then on-loan Liverpool defender Owen Beck’s close range effort.

Town toiled after the break, but their task was made that bit harder when substitute Liam Walsh was sent off just 11 minutes after coming on for a mindless challenge on Yuki Ohashi. It led Clark to say: “I thought we turned the corner a little bit against Norwich, I thought the performance was really good, but just basic errors and the same today (Saturday). Certain times in games where I don't know if we switch off or we’re not back as a team defensively and alert to their threats, but I didn't think there was much in the game first half.

Jordan Clark gets on the ball at Blackburn Rovers on Saturday - pic: Matt McNulty/Getty Images

"We were comfortable and then just basic errors. The ball in behind us, a throw-in and then next thing you know he’s shot through three players and you're wondering how it’s gone in, how no-one’s blocked the ball. It’s just basic errors, accountability of certain players and we’ve just got to fix it quick. Richie (Kyle) the coach mentioned it as well in the talk after the game, one-nil down at half time is not the worst, especially when you’re not playing great but still in the game.

"But two-nil down with six, seven minutes between the goals and that seems to be a little bit of a theme at the minute with us. Then you come out for the second half and it’s two-nil, you’re chasing the game. Don’t get me wrong, over the past it is a Luton thing coming back from two-nil down, we’ve done it plenty of times, but I don’t know, it’s just basic errors are killing us away from home.

"There was nothing in the game, I felt comfortable, I thought we had as much possession as they did, everything was in front of you, but two easy goals for them to score and teams against us are not making it easy for us to score, so it's something we’ve got to brush up on and keep working. We’ll review it and have a few choice words I’m sure with each other and try and sort it out as quick as we can.”

Although Town improved after the break, with Clark himself impressing in the centre of midfield, he was still wasn’t overly happy with their efforts due to the lack of serious action for home keeper Aynsley Pears, the ex-Middlesbrough stopper not forced into any real saves of note. He continued: “Two-nil down at half time it’s a mountain to climb and second half I thought we were a lot better with the ball.

"We played the majority of the game in their half and we were good, but the pressure’s off you a little bit when you’re two-nil down so it’s a bit easier. I just didn't think we worked their keeper well enough either really, that’s the disappointing thing. We got into some really good areas, flashing things across the box, going out for throw-ins and for the quality we’ve got it’s not good enough, and it’s another disappointing away day, especially after the Stoke win, the point against Swansea as it feels like you’re building a little bit.”

With Rovers’ season going in a very different trajectory to the Hatters’ campaign, John Eustace’s side flying now, Saturday’s victory their sixth in a row, keeping them in the hunt for automatic promotion, Clark felt Town could learn from the manner in which the hosts secured a fifth successive clean sheet too. He added: “They’re doing really well, I think that’s six (wins) on the bounce for them now, so they’re doing something right.

"As mad as it is, we feel like we’re the better team than them. Obviously we’re not proving it so far this season, but I don’t think there was anything in the game. They’re just not making errors and there’s a lot of teams like that this year, especially at the top of the league. They’re getting one-nils and they’re not conceding goals. For us, we’re conceding too many goals and not doing the right things, especially defensively and that’s as an 11 not just the back lads, it’s defending our goal as a team.”