Chong compliments Luton boss for his half-time team talk as Town hit back for a point

Hatters manager praised by attacking duo

Luton midfielder Tahith Chong was quick to compliment manager Rob Edwards for his half time team talk that led to the Hatters shaking off the disappointment of conceding just prior to the interval to earn a point against West Bromwich Albion in their 1-1 draw at Kenilworth Road last night.

As an opening 45 minutes that was desperately low on quality drew to a close, the Baggies took the lead with what was their first serious venture into the Hatters area and a maiden attempt on target, Josh Maja backheeling Karlan Grant’s low ball into the net after Town’s back-line couldn’t deal with Darnell Furlong’s long ball into the box.

However, Luton, thanks to the messages of Edwards, were able to piece together a better second 45 minutes, Chong himself levelling on the hour mark with a fierce strike into the bottom corner as he then almost doubled his tally, visiting keeper Alex Palmer saving well from his deflected attempt. Although the Hatters weren’t able to go and secure a valuable three points, Chong was eager to highlight the part that Town’s manager had played in allowing them to get close, saying: “We felt very unlucky to concede right before half time.

Hatters boss Rob Edwards speaks to the press after Friday night's 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

"It’s kind of been a season this year where sometimes we play well and then first time or second time they get into our box they score and you go in at half time 1-0 down. But I've got to give compliments to the manager as well, the way he came in and made adjustments and the calmness but still motivated us to go back out there. The way he spoke to us, he knew we didn’t deserve to be 1-0 down, so he was very calm and tried to motivate us to give that same energy again and try and get that last bit of quality.

"He did his adjustments so it’s compliments to him as well and compliments to the boys for taking it on board. He’s positive and still being critical and we knew we had to give more. We knew we had to come out flying in the second half and give more energy and press more and kind of go after the game and that’s basically what he said to us. The boys took that on well, but we’re still slightly disappointed as we really wanted to win the game. We felt like we deserved to win but sometimes that’s football and you don’t always get what you deserve.”

It was the same for striker Carlton Morris, who told Sky Sports: "When it's going that way for you at the minute, that's how football tends to go, but no-one was down at half time. The gaffer gave a great talk that got us all motivated to come out second half and put on that display.”

Edwards himself admitted that he hadn’t read the riot act to his players after they had just been breached, preferring to keep his instructions clear and concise to try and ensure the Hatters were able to come back and at least get something from the contest, saying: “It (WBA goal) could have deflated the whole stadium, but it was important to talk about, we were doing a lot well, a lot of the game was where we wanted it to be and it was just the final bit that I felt we could improve.

"We’ve always got a bit to say at half time, it wasn’t a rant or a rave because a lot of it was good. It was, I’m going to be calm, just make sure we act and we act in the right way and keep doing what’s causing them problems. It must have just been one of those moments that you just sort of go into action mode. We always try and give them some clear messages and then hopefully some belief and positivity as well. A lot of the stuff was good, it wasn’t a case of having to change loads.”

On the processes he goes through when back in the dressing room, Edwards added: “What we always try and do is give the lads five minutes so they can think. We have a few minutes as a group of staff to talk about the game and what you can’t let affect you too much is one moment, as that’s all it was, one moment. They got into the box, we didn’t deal with the long ball, it comes back out, we didn’t block it, a good finish, but we can’t let that completely derail you and let it change fully what you’re trying to do.

"It did make me make a change (Victor Moses coming off for Shandon Baptiste), as I felt we needed that fresh impetus and I felt that we maybe lacked a little bit of energy or something in that final bit. But I wouldn't have done the change necessarily if we hadn’t have conceded. I’d have maybe tweaked something, but the message was probably the same.”