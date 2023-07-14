Chong hails Town fans for the 'respect' shown after being applauded off when starring for Blues during 5-0 rout

Being clapped off the Kenilworth Road pitch by Luton’s supporters after he had just run rings around their side is something that has always stuck with midfielder Tahith Chong after he became the Hatters’ third signing of the summer this morning.

Back then, on August 21, 2021, with the hosts under previous manager Nathan Jones, Chong was part of a Birmingham City handed out a 5-0 thumping to their hosts thanks to what was a masterclass from the Dutch youth international, who was on loan from Manchester United at the time.

With the Blues 1-0 to the good and Chong starting to boss proceedings, he went on to set up the second goal, when his pinpoint cross from the left was headed in by Scott Hogan.

Then, moments into the second half, the stand-out performer picked up a loose ball inside his own half, skipped past the challenge of Amari’i Bell as if he wasn’t there, and within seconds was bearing down on keeper Simon Sluga.

Although Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu just about kept pace with him to make a lunging challenge on the edge of the box, the loose ball was walked into the net by Hogan to make it 3-0.

Chong was then replaced with 70 minutes on the clock, earning a round of applause from the home fans as he made his way off the pitch, with City going on to add two more goals to complete what was a demoralising rout.

The reception was something that has always stuck with Town’s latest addition, increasing his excitement about walking out at Kenilworth Road again, this time in a Luton shirt and as a Premier League player once more.

Tahith Chong is clipped by Glen Rea during Birmingham's 5-0 win at Kenilworth Road in August 2021 - pic: Liam Smith

He told the club’s official website: “For me that was the first time I’d experienced that and it’s something that’s stuck with me for a long time.

“That's respect, and now that I’m here I’m only excited to see the fans as well and look forward to work hard gaining their trust as well.

"That experience was crazy, looking back and thinking about it, that was respect only for the fans.”

Although he has only been around the Hatters’ training facilities at the Brache for a short time, Chong has already seen signs that he will adjust easily to his new surroundings.

He added: “It’s very exciting and from my few hours being here, you can already feel that it's a family club.

"Me being a football fan over the last couple of years, I’ve watched some games, how you play, it shows togetherness, shows a unity and you can only have that really if you’re a family club.

“I think that’s important because at every club you’re going to face adversity, you’re going to face whatever comes your way.

"That’s not always going to be good, not always going to be positive.