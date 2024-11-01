Chong's equaliser earns the Hatters a point against West Bromwich Albion

Championship: Luton Town 1 West Bromwich Albion 1

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A second half strike from Tahith Chong saw Luton end their run of back-to-back defeats with a 1-1 draw against stalemate specialists West Bromwich Albion this evening.

The Baggies came into the game on the back of four straight draws, having scored just one goal in that time, and it looked like they might end that sequence when taking the lead at the end of a first half that was desperately low on quality. However, the only real moment of magic from Luton came midway through the second period, Chong rifling into the bottom corner, as an end-to-end finale saw neither side able to create that killer opportunity needed for victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With boss Rob Edwards stating beforehand that he might have to take some risks with his selection in order to get the result he felt he needed after those successive losses, the Hatters chief did just that, bringing back fit-again centre halves Teden Mengi and Amari'i Bell to replace the suspended duo of Tom Holmes and Alfie Doughty.

Tahith Chong celebrates after making it 1-1 at Kenilworth Road - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

The alterations also saw yet another changed back-line for the hosts, with Mengi and Bell flanking Mark McGuinness, as Daiki Hashioka finally moved to his natural position at right wingback, Victor Moses swapping over to the left. After such a dispiriting performance at the CBS Arena last weekend when losing 3-2 against Coventry, it was imperative they at least showed signs of willing on this occasion and early on it looked like they might, Tom Krauß almost picking out Elijah Adebayo through the middle once more, but this time former Luton loanee and one-time transfer target Alex Palmer was out of his area well to clear.

A good move on the left with 10 minutes gone saw Chong find Krauß inside the area as the German midfielder went for goal himself, sending his curling attempt well wide. With the game degenerating into a scrappy affair, neither side able to create anything meaningful and passes from both sets of players often going straight out of play, it took until the 21st minute for a decent one to be witnessed, Krauß using the outside of his boot to find Morris, his cross-shot gathered by Palmer.

The keeper didn't look quite as assured moments later when Morris had another pop from outside the box, this time the keeper opting to parry away, the rebound hitting Moses and unfortunately bouncing narrowly wide. Adebayo then started to get involved too, displaying great strength to hold things up and keep Town on the front foot, while from Hashioka's header, he twisted and turned his markers, but could only shoot weakly at Palmer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unfortunately the game degenerated into a fairly rotten spectacle devoid of any genuine quality, the watching audience seated on their sofas wondering just why Sky opted to choose this one for coverage, both sides continuing to pick out members of the crowd rather than a team-mate, in particular the goalkeepers, with Palmer getting cheered for his continually wayward clearances.

However, the Baggies made what was a pretty terrible first period even worse for the hosts in stoppage time, as Darnell Furlong's long throw was cleared away, but then the full back was able to return it, as neither McGuinness or Mengi dealt with the cross. That allowed Karlan Grant to get round the tackle of Mengi and send in a low delivery that Josh Maja backheeled through the legs of Jordan Clark, Kaminski only able to watch it trickle into the bottom corner.

After the break, Luton brought on the returning Shandon Baptiste for Moses, but the quality didn't improve a great deal immediately, Uros Racic sending a free kick straight at Kaminski. Edwards then made two more changes with Jacob Brown and Liam Walsh coming on for Adebayo and Krauß, boos heard from the home fans when notified of the German midfielder's withdrawal.

However, they were soon cheering on the hour mark as Chong intercepted a sideways pass in the visitors’ half from Mowatt, sped forward, stood up his man, worked an angle, pulled the trigger and saw his shot fairly scorch past Palmer to level the scores. Town had huge claims for a penalty turned down midway through the half when Callum Styles clearly handled the ball after appearing to be pushed by Brown, but with referee Dean Whitestone giving the corner, it remained a mystery as to why a spotkick wasn't awarded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McGuinness used his long levers to stretch and make a critical intervention, as he also made another block following a bout of pinball, Luton's defence just about hanging on. With action at both ends, the ball wouldn't quite sit for Brown as his volley flew miles over, while Baptiste found space at the back post, seeing a header hacked away.

Chong almost had a second with 15 minutes remaining, dancing round his marker in the area and then shooting low, his effort taking a deflection and drawing a wonderful save from Palmer who made up for his decidedly iffy distribution by keeping his team in it. The goalscorer was becoming increasingly influential in the latter stages, finding another good position in the box as his blast was repelled, Albion's threats now minimal, Mikey Johnston wide of the mark.

Town looked the most likely, Walsh, who impressed during his cameo, veering a hopeful long-rangers wide and then Baptiste, another who looked lively, sent in a terrific corner that saw Hashioka rise highest, his header cannoning off the outside of the post and away. Having said that, the game then swung back in the favour of the Baggies during the latter stages, as they forced a number of corners, Town's defence keeping them at bay, Mengi in particular standing firm.

Kaminski had to react quickly to stop Devante Cole's audacious overhead kick from going in, as even though Town had four minutes of stoppage time available to them, they couldn't nab a winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hatters: Thomas Kaminski, Victor Moses (Shandon Baptiste 46), Daiki Hashioka, Mark McGuinness, Teden Mengi, Amari'i Bell, Tom Krauß (Liam Walsh 57), Jordan Clark, Tahith Chong, Carlton Morris (C), Elijah Adebayo (Jacob Brown 57). Subs not used: Tim Krul, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Joe Johnson, Joe Taylor, Cauley Woodrow, Marvelous Nakamba.

Baggies: Alex Palmer, Darnell Furlong, Mason Holgate, Callum Styles, Jed Wallace (C, Tom Fellows 63), Josh Maja (Mikey Johnston 75), Grady Diangana (Devante Cole 63), Torbjorn Heggem, Karlan Grant (John Swift 85), Uros Racic (Jayson Molumby 74), Alex Mowatt. Subs not used: Joe Wildsmith, Ousmane Diakite, Lewis Dobbin, Gianluca Frabotta. Referee: Dean Whitestone. Booked: Furlong 40, Styles 54. Attendance: 11,665 (1,343 Baggies).