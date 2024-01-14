Clarets owner brandishes VAR as 'truly disgraceful' following Luton equaliser

The Hatters had been trailing 1-0 with just a few minutes remaining at Turf Moor when Alfie Doughty’s left wing cross saw goalkeeper James Trafford come out to try and claim the ball only to collide with striker Elijah Adebayo . It allowed Carlton Morris to nod into the empty net, referee Tony Harrington pointing to the centre circle and VAR finding nothing wrong with the decision during a lengthy check, Clarets boss Vincent Kompany stating afterwards it was ‘a joke’ that the goal stood.

Watt, who played for the Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals in his career, becoming an investor in Burnley last May, went even further on Twitter though, saying: “I'm new to this ownership thing, so if I get fined by the Premier League, so be it. This is as blatant and obvious of a foul as you could have. To miss this on the field AND miss this on VAR is truly disgraceful."