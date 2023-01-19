Clark believe 'fearless' Hatters midfielder Watson will make a name for himself at Luton

Town youngster Louie Watson

Luton midfielder Jordan Clark has backed ‘fearless’ youngster Louie Watson to make a real name for himself after both played in the 2-1 FA Cup third round replay victory at Wigan Athletic in midweek.

The 21-year-old was making his seventh appearance of the season for the Hatters and a second start in the competition, having begun the tie at Kenilworth Road that finished 1-1 earlier in the month.

Tuesday night was was the first time that Clark had spent any great length of time on a pitch with the summer signing from Derby County though, who was determined to take possession from his team-mates throughout, showing a fine array of passing once more, eager to put a challenge in as well.

After suffering cramp in the first game, this time he lasted well into stoppage time, only taken off when Elijah Adebayo had scored a last-gasp winner, and Clark can already tell his team-mate has the tools to be a big success, saying: “He’s class, he’s a top quality young player and has got a real bright future ahead of him.

“I love playing with him because he’s fearless, he gets on the ball and he’ll receive the ball anywhere, on his own box, on the edge of other box.